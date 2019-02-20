503 Cassia Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets clubhouse bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed

The home opens up to a formal dining upon entrance. The formal dining room features a gorgeous lighting fixture and window for natural lighting! The downstairs is a convenient open floor plan including the formal dining room, living room, breakfast nook, and kitchen! The pantry is conveniently located between the refrigerator and stove for easy access. Feel at home in the charming living room with plenty of space to lounge. Also great space for your furniture! All 6 bedrooms offer large, oversized walk in closets and large bedroom space. The master bathroom is complete with dual sinks, standup shower, and a garden tub! Enjoy a massive back yard with concrete patio and a sidewalk that leads to the front of the home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.