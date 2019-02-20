All apartments in Arlington
503 Cassia Way

503 Cassia Way · No Longer Available
Location

503 Cassia Way, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
clubhouse
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The home opens up to a formal dining upon entrance. The formal dining room features a gorgeous lighting fixture and window for natural lighting! The downstairs is a convenient open floor plan including the formal dining room, living room, breakfast nook, and kitchen! The pantry is conveniently located between the refrigerator and stove for easy access. Feel at home in the charming living room with plenty of space to lounge. Also great space for your furniture! All 6 bedrooms offer large, oversized walk in closets and large bedroom space. The master bathroom is complete with dual sinks, standup shower, and a garden tub! Enjoy a massive back yard with concrete patio and a sidewalk that leads to the front of the home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Cassia Way have any available units?
503 Cassia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Cassia Way have?
Some of 503 Cassia Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Cassia Way currently offering any rent specials?
503 Cassia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Cassia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Cassia Way is pet friendly.
Does 503 Cassia Way offer parking?
No, 503 Cassia Way does not offer parking.
Does 503 Cassia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Cassia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Cassia Way have a pool?
No, 503 Cassia Way does not have a pool.
Does 503 Cassia Way have accessible units?
No, 503 Cassia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Cassia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Cassia Way does not have units with dishwashers.

