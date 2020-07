Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with Large Living Area! This Home features a Huge Living Area with a Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen with an Island, Bay Windows, and Ceramic Tile. Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Master Bathroom with Ceramic Tile, Double Sinks, Separate Shower & Tub,and Large Walk In Closet, 4th Bedroom has Built In Shelves and can be used as a Study. This is a Great Home for a Low Price!