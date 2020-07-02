4914 Landrun Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Light and bright describes this top of the line executive home that has just been updated with fresh paint, beautiful vinyl laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms and so much more. Windows galore provide natural light throughout the home. This is a most wonderful neighborhood of custom-built homes situated on heavily wooded, manicured lots. The main family room opens to the 2nd living or Game room, making a perfect area for entertaining guests, a split master with luxury bath, walk-in closets in all bedrooms and a wall of windows in the family room with a peaceful view to the private, wooded back yard. 2 hot water heaters & the yard service is included!! Approx. 5 blocks to Hwy 287