Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:05 AM

4914 Landrun Lane

4914 Landrun Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Landrun Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Light and bright describes this top of the line executive home that has just been updated with fresh paint, beautiful vinyl laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms and so much more. Windows galore provide natural light throughout the home. This is a most wonderful neighborhood of custom-built homes situated on heavily wooded, manicured lots. The main family room opens to the 2nd living or Game room, making a perfect area for entertaining guests, a split master with luxury bath, walk-in closets in all bedrooms and a wall of windows in the family room with a peaceful view to the private, wooded back yard. 2 hot water heaters & the yard service is included!! Approx. 5 blocks to Hwy 287

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Landrun Lane have any available units?
4914 Landrun Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Landrun Lane have?
Some of 4914 Landrun Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Landrun Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Landrun Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Landrun Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Landrun Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4914 Landrun Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Landrun Lane offers parking.
Does 4914 Landrun Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 Landrun Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Landrun Lane have a pool?
No, 4914 Landrun Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Landrun Lane have accessible units?
No, 4914 Landrun Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Landrun Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Landrun Lane has units with dishwashers.

