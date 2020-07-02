All apartments in Arlington
4707 Burning Springs Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 5:08 PM

4707 Burning Springs Drive

4707 Burning Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Burning Springs Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Absolutely beautiful. Updated three bedroom home in south Arlington. New plank floors. Fresh paint. New fixtures. Stainless appliances. Built-in hutch. New 2" blinds throughout. Plenty of light in the Sunroom. Gas fireplace, water heater and heat. Sunken living area features a wet bar, fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Nice size pantry in the laundry room. Master has back yard access, ceiling fan, two closets, including a walk-in, dual sinks. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Wonderful deck in the back yard, landscaped, front yard porch.

Must see! Ready for move in. NO pets. This home does NOT accept housing assistance.

After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1016108?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Burning Springs Drive have any available units?
4707 Burning Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Burning Springs Drive have?
Some of 4707 Burning Springs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Burning Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Burning Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Burning Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Burning Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4707 Burning Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 4707 Burning Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Burning Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 Burning Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Burning Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 4707 Burning Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Burning Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 4707 Burning Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Burning Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Burning Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

