4707 Burning Springs Drive

Absolutely beautiful. Updated three bedroom home in south Arlington. New plank floors. Fresh paint. New fixtures. Stainless appliances. Built-in hutch. New 2" blinds throughout. Plenty of light in the Sunroom. Gas fireplace, water heater and heat. Sunken living area features a wet bar, fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Nice size pantry in the laundry room. Master has back yard access, ceiling fan, two closets, including a walk-in, dual sinks. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Wonderful deck in the back yard, landscaped, front yard porch.



Must see! Ready for move in. NO pets. This home does NOT accept housing assistance.



