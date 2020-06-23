All apartments in Arlington
4523 Edge Creek Lane

Location

4523 Edge Creek Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All you could want in this 5 bed, 2.5 bath custom built home on quiet cul-de-sac with wonderful schools! Wood floors, granite counters, high ceilings! Kitchen open to living~dining with all apps including dbl ovens. Large master with deluxe master bath with marble stand-up shower. Ceil fans in all rooms, alarm, full sprinklers, g door opener, water softener, and an amazing backyard that leads into an open natural area.. then leads to sports fields! Feeds into Martin High! A definite must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 Edge Creek Lane have any available units?
4523 Edge Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4523 Edge Creek Lane have?
Some of 4523 Edge Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4523 Edge Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4523 Edge Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 Edge Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4523 Edge Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4523 Edge Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4523 Edge Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 4523 Edge Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 Edge Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 Edge Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 4523 Edge Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4523 Edge Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4523 Edge Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 Edge Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4523 Edge Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

