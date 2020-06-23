4523 Edge Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

All you could want in this 5 bed, 2.5 bath custom built home on quiet cul-de-sac with wonderful schools! Wood floors, granite counters, high ceilings! Kitchen open to living~dining with all apps including dbl ovens. Large master with deluxe master bath with marble stand-up shower. Ceil fans in all rooms, alarm, full sprinklers, g door opener, water softener, and an amazing backyard that leads into an open natural area.. then leads to sports fields! Feeds into Martin High! A definite must see!