Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house in quiet neighborhood but next to I-20, all the shops, schools and amenities of Green Oaks, Little Rd. Martin High School district. Enclosed back yard with covered porch.*No Pets*Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Application forms and instructions are in transaction desk*