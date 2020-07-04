4216 Windhurst Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

At $1275 a month this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is not only appealing but has the location that puts you close to everything you love about the city of Arlington. Living area has vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplace open to kitchen area that has a built-in wine rack, dishwasher, and electric range. Bedrooms all have new carpet with vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom. Backyard is truly ideal with rear 2 car garage. Schedule a showing to see all this home has to offer. Refrigerator is not warranted and pets are welcome.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.