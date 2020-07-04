All apartments in Arlington
4216 Windhurst Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4216 Windhurst Drive

4216 Windhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4216 Windhurst Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
At $1275 a month this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is not only appealing but has the location that puts you close to everything you love about the city of Arlington. Living area has vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplace open to kitchen area that has a built-in wine rack, dishwasher, and electric range. Bedrooms all have new carpet with vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom. Backyard is truly ideal with rear 2 car garage. Schedule a showing to see all this home has to offer. Refrigerator is not warranted and pets are welcome.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4216 Windhurst Drive have any available units?
4216 Windhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4216 Windhurst Drive have?
Some of 4216 Windhurst Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4216 Windhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4216 Windhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4216 Windhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4216 Windhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4216 Windhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4216 Windhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 4216 Windhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4216 Windhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4216 Windhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 4216 Windhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4216 Windhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 4216 Windhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4216 Windhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4216 Windhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

