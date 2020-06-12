All apartments in Arlington
4120 Crossgate Court
4120 Crossgate Court

4120 Crossgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Crossgate Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home features lots of wood look flooring. Large living room with fireplace overlooks flagstone patio and back yard. Forth bedroom would make a great study if desired. Eat in kitchen has granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Master bath has separate tub & shower. Bedrooms are all split. No dogs over 20 lbs. allowed. Agents see Rental Criteria in supplements. Use TAR app. on Zip Forms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

