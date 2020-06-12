4120 Crossgate Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home features lots of wood look flooring. Large living room with fireplace overlooks flagstone patio and back yard. Forth bedroom would make a great study if desired. Eat in kitchen has granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Master bath has separate tub & shower. Bedrooms are all split. No dogs over 20 lbs. allowed. Agents see Rental Criteria in supplements. Use TAR app. on Zip Forms