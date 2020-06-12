Nice home features lots of wood look flooring. Large living room with fireplace overlooks flagstone patio and back yard. Forth bedroom would make a great study if desired. Eat in kitchen has granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Master bath has separate tub & shower. Bedrooms are all split. No dogs over 20 lbs. allowed. Agents see Rental Criteria in supplements. Use TAR app. on Zip Forms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4120 Crossgate Court have any available units?
4120 Crossgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 Crossgate Court have?
Some of 4120 Crossgate Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 Crossgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
4120 Crossgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.