Gorgeous home in Viridian! This 2 story home will amaze you! With high vaulted ceilings allowing natural light. This home features hardwood floors, throughout the entry living and kitchen. The kitchen features an open concept with beautiful shaker cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas cook-top. The home also features an office, large game room upstairs, a laundry room, granite in the master bath, and tons of shelving in the garage.