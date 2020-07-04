All apartments in Arlington
4009 Ridgebrook Dr

4009 Ridgebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Ridgebrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage duplex for lease in Arlington - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage duplex for lease in Arlington

Large living area with a brick fireplace. Open kitchen to the living area. Large bedrooms. Spacious master bathroom. Covered patio. Garage has a door opener. Convenient location close to major freeways. Full-size washer and dryer connections.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

Tenant pays all the Utilities and maintains the yard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Ridgebrook Dr have any available units?
4009 Ridgebrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Ridgebrook Dr have?
Some of 4009 Ridgebrook Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Ridgebrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Ridgebrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Ridgebrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Ridgebrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4009 Ridgebrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Ridgebrook Dr offers parking.
Does 4009 Ridgebrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Ridgebrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Ridgebrook Dr have a pool?
No, 4009 Ridgebrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Ridgebrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 4009 Ridgebrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Ridgebrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Ridgebrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

