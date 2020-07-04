4009 Ridgebrook Dr

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage duplex for lease in Arlington - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage duplex for lease in Arlington
Large living area with a brick fireplace. Open kitchen to the living area. Large bedrooms. Spacious master bathroom. Covered patio. Garage has a door opener. Convenient location close to major freeways. Full-size washer and dryer connections.
UTILITIES:
Tenant pays all the Utilities and maintains the yard
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
