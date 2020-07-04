4009 Ridgebrook Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage duplex for lease in Arlington - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage duplex for lease in Arlington



Large living area with a brick fireplace. Open kitchen to the living area. Large bedrooms. Spacious master bathroom. Covered patio. Garage has a door opener. Convenient location close to major freeways. Full-size washer and dryer connections.



VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



UTILITIES:



Tenant pays all the Utilities and maintains the yard



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5590468)