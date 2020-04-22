3920 Blake Ashton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath property in highly sought after Sierra Elite Estate is for lease. A fabulous neighborhood with pride and upkeep. A gorgeous kitchen with upgraded granite countertops and large island, mosaic tile backsplash, new paint throughout, and natural lighting to warm your hearts. Entry will leave you breath taken with a stunning view looking out into the pool and massive backyard. An open concept floor plan perfect for spending quality time at home. Bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house for privacy when you need it. Large master bedrm and spacious ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet is just the perfect space. Swim, walk the neighborhood, or relax inside. This is living luxurious!