Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

3920 Blake Ashton Drive

3920 Blake Ashton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Blake Ashton Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath property in highly sought after Sierra Elite Estate is for lease. A fabulous neighborhood with pride and upkeep. A gorgeous kitchen with upgraded granite countertops and large island, mosaic tile backsplash, new paint throughout, and natural lighting to warm your hearts. Entry will leave you breath taken with a stunning view looking out into the pool and massive backyard. An open concept floor plan perfect for spending quality time at home. Bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house for privacy when you need it. Large master bedrm and spacious ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet is just the perfect space. Swim, walk the neighborhood, or relax inside. This is living luxurious!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Blake Ashton Drive have any available units?
3920 Blake Ashton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Blake Ashton Drive have?
Some of 3920 Blake Ashton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Blake Ashton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Blake Ashton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Blake Ashton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Blake Ashton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3920 Blake Ashton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Blake Ashton Drive offers parking.
Does 3920 Blake Ashton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Blake Ashton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Blake Ashton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3920 Blake Ashton Drive has a pool.
Does 3920 Blake Ashton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3920 Blake Ashton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Blake Ashton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Blake Ashton Drive has units with dishwashers.

