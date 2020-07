Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub tennis court

This beautiful home built by Darling is walking distance to the lake, clubhouse, tennis courts, beach area, and Elementary School! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and numerous upgrades, this home is a must see.



The oversize Master Suite has a large spa like walk-in shower, dual vanities, and a huge walk in closet.



Why wait to build when you can get this amazing home in a prime location within Viridian? Come enjoy all the amenities this neighborhood has to offer!