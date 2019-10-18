All apartments in Arlington
3803 Wrexgate Court
3803 Wrexgate Court

3803 Wrexgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Wrexgate Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing home on a safe Cul-de-sac in the hard to get into Ditto, Young & Martin School Districts. The home features new updated interior paint, a 5 burner Kitchen Aid Cooktop, a built in Stainless Steel Samsung Microwave, Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid Dishwasher, beautiful wood floors in the Living Room & Hallway, Wood like laminate in bedrooms and ceramic tiles in the Bathrooms, Kitchen, Entry & Breakfast Room. Beautiful trim work throughout, Large Walk In Closets in all 3 Bedrooms, large master bedroom & the other 2 bedrooms are also generously sized. The home has 2 large side yards with plenty of room to entertain & a covered back Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Wrexgate Court have any available units?
3803 Wrexgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 Wrexgate Court have?
Some of 3803 Wrexgate Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 Wrexgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Wrexgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Wrexgate Court pet-friendly?
No, 3803 Wrexgate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3803 Wrexgate Court offer parking?
Yes, 3803 Wrexgate Court offers parking.
Does 3803 Wrexgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Wrexgate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Wrexgate Court have a pool?
No, 3803 Wrexgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Wrexgate Court have accessible units?
No, 3803 Wrexgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Wrexgate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3803 Wrexgate Court has units with dishwashers.

