3803 Wrexgate Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing home on a safe Cul-de-sac in the hard to get into Ditto, Young & Martin School Districts. The home features new updated interior paint, a 5 burner Kitchen Aid Cooktop, a built in Stainless Steel Samsung Microwave, Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid Dishwasher, beautiful wood floors in the Living Room & Hallway, Wood like laminate in bedrooms and ceramic tiles in the Bathrooms, Kitchen, Entry & Breakfast Room. Beautiful trim work throughout, Large Walk In Closets in all 3 Bedrooms, large master bedroom & the other 2 bedrooms are also generously sized. The home has 2 large side yards with plenty of room to entertain & a covered back Patio.