3712 LaSalle Dr
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:48 AM

3712 LaSalle Dr

3712 Lasalle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Lasalle Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Home in Arlington - Property Id: 286989

This home is situated near top rated Arlington Elementary and Martin High School, popular shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and has easy access to I-20. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, features new wood look tile flooring, renovated bathrooms with upgraded fixtures, new kitchen counter tops, two car garage, fenced in back yard with trees, and a shed for storage. It comes ready with standard appliances including dishwasher, full size washer and dryer, and refrigerator at no extra cost. Pets are welcome. Contact us today to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286989
Property Id 286989

(RLNE5804753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 LaSalle Dr have any available units?
3712 LaSalle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 LaSalle Dr have?
Some of 3712 LaSalle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 LaSalle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3712 LaSalle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 LaSalle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 LaSalle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3712 LaSalle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3712 LaSalle Dr offers parking.
Does 3712 LaSalle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 LaSalle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 LaSalle Dr have a pool?
No, 3712 LaSalle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3712 LaSalle Dr have accessible units?
No, 3712 LaSalle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 LaSalle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 LaSalle Dr has units with dishwashers.

