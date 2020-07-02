3600 Westgrove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

The living area is open to the kitchen and features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and rock fireplace. Electric stove, microwave and dishwasher in the kitchene. Split bedrooms. Master has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, separate dressing area and oversize closet. Shaded backyard. Easy access to 287. This home does not accept housing vouchers. No cats. No aggressive breed dogs.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.