Last updated May 17 2019 at 12:19 AM

3600 Westgrove Drive

3600 Westgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Westgrove Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
The living area is open to the kitchen and features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and rock fireplace. Electric stove, microwave and dishwasher in the kitchene. Split bedrooms. Master has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, separate dressing area and oversize closet. Shaded backyard. Easy access to 287. This home does not accept housing vouchers. No cats. No aggressive breed dogs.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/904445?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Westgrove Drive have any available units?
3600 Westgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Westgrove Drive have?
Some of 3600 Westgrove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Westgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Westgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Westgrove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 Westgrove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3600 Westgrove Drive offer parking?
No, 3600 Westgrove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Westgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Westgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Westgrove Drive have a pool?
No, 3600 Westgrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Westgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3600 Westgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Westgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Westgrove Drive has units with dishwashers.

