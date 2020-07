Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Updated and Remodeled 3-2-2 Corner Lot in Arlington. Interior features new vinyl wood flooring through out living room and bedrooms. Spacious living room with brick fire place. Eat in kitchen with new counter tops, and plenty of counter cabinet space. large master bedroom with private bathroom and shower. Spacious spare rooms. Huge fenced backyard with storage building! New flooring, paint, light fixtures and much more! NEW BLINDS to be install