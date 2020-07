Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No Housing Vouchers. Amos Elementary school across the street! Spacious living room, dining area in kitchen, large master bedroom with full size bath and walk in closet. Full size washer and dryer connections in one car garage area, large back yard. Fresh paint, new carpet. One small pet up to 35 pounds maximum no puppies. *Tenant must verify schools and utility information.