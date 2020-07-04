307 Quail Meadows Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated home in Mansfield ISD! Bright open floor plan with big family room. Beautiful high quality laminate wood flooring through the house! Spacious kitchen with beautiful granite counter top and deep under mount sink. Plenty of windows so lots sunlight throughout the house. Spacious backyard with plenty of room for the little ones to run around. Newer HVAC unit to cool you in the hot summer heat. Located in a well-established & quiet neighborhood. Conveniently located close to schools, major highways, and shopping centers. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.