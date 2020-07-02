All apartments in Arlington
2704 Redstone Dr
2704 Redstone Dr

2704 Redstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Redstone Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 02/22/20 Considerate and responsive landlord - Property Id: 194645

Beautiful home on a private friendly street with walkway access to 52 acre Stovall Park featuring tennis, running, fitness, sand volleyball, sports fields, horse riding, Family Aquatic Center. Freshly painted

2,905 sq ft home with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 living areas including large office/play area, features:

- Huge master bedroom with Jacuzzi and double fireplace in master bath
- 2 Large open combination living/dining areas
- Family room with fireplace
- Large office or playroom - approx 20x10
- Private backyard with outdoor kitchen & multiple stone patios
- Newer kitchen appliances
- Newer HVAC units
- Well-maintained home
- 12x8 storage shed
- All bedrooms and laundry room are located on 2nd floor

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from Shopping with easy access to Interstate 20 and State Hwy 287. Elementary, middle schools within 2 miles. South facing backyard.

$2,250 deposit. Lease $2,250/month for 2 yr lease, or $2,450/month for 1 yr lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194645
Property Id 194645

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Redstone Dr have any available units?
2704 Redstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Redstone Dr have?
Some of 2704 Redstone Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Redstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Redstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Redstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Redstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2704 Redstone Dr offer parking?
No, 2704 Redstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Redstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Redstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Redstone Dr have a pool?
No, 2704 Redstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Redstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 2704 Redstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Redstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Redstone Dr has units with dishwashers.

