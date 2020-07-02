2704 Redstone Dr

Amenities
Available 02/22/20 Considerate and responsive landlord - Property Id: 194645
Beautiful home on a private friendly street with walkway access to 52 acre Stovall Park featuring tennis, running, fitness, sand volleyball, sports fields, horse riding, Family Aquatic Center. Freshly painted
2,905 sq ft home with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 living areas including large office/play area, features:
- Huge master bedroom with Jacuzzi and double fireplace in master bath
- 2 Large open combination living/dining areas
- Family room with fireplace
- Large office or playroom - approx 20x10
- Private backyard with outdoor kitchen & multiple stone patios
- Newer kitchen appliances
- Newer HVAC units
- Well-maintained home
- 12x8 storage shed
- All bedrooms and laundry room are located on 2nd floor
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from Shopping with easy access to Interstate 20 and State Hwy 287. Elementary, middle schools within 2 miles. South facing backyard.
$2,250 deposit. Lease $2,250/month for 2 yr lease, or $2,450/month for 1 yr lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194645
Property Id 194645
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5451437)