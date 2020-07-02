2704 Redstone Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Available 02/22/20 Considerate and responsive landlord - Property Id: 194645



Beautiful home on a private friendly street with walkway access to 52 acre Stovall Park featuring tennis, running, fitness, sand volleyball, sports fields, horse riding, Family Aquatic Center. Freshly painted



2,905 sq ft home with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 living areas including large office/play area, features:



- Huge master bedroom with Jacuzzi and double fireplace in master bath

- 2 Large open combination living/dining areas

- Family room with fireplace

- Large office or playroom - approx 20x10

- Private backyard with outdoor kitchen & multiple stone patios

- Newer kitchen appliances

- Newer HVAC units

- Well-maintained home

- 12x8 storage shed

- All bedrooms and laundry room are located on 2nd floor



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from Shopping with easy access to Interstate 20 and State Hwy 287. Elementary, middle schools within 2 miles. South facing backyard.



$2,250 deposit. Lease $2,250/month for 2 yr lease, or $2,450/month for 1 yr lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194645

No Pets Allowed



