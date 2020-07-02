All apartments in Arlington
2606 Blue Quail Drive

2606 Blue Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Blue Quail Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Recent updates include painting, carpet, 2 in blinds and other updates make this home totally ready NOW! Located in a superb area and neighborhood with quick access to the major roads and freeways and top-rated schools too. The laminate flooring, upgraded ceiling fans with light kits, and stainless steel appliances are just some of the updates. Added features for you are smoke-carbon monoxide detectors in most rooms! **Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. No pets over 40lbs.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Blue Quail Drive have any available units?
2606 Blue Quail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Blue Quail Drive have?
Some of 2606 Blue Quail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Blue Quail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Blue Quail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Blue Quail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Blue Quail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Blue Quail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Blue Quail Drive offers parking.
Does 2606 Blue Quail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Blue Quail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Blue Quail Drive have a pool?
No, 2606 Blue Quail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Blue Quail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Blue Quail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Blue Quail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Blue Quail Drive has units with dishwashers.

