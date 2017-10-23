All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2601 Jewell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2601 Jewell Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:36 PM

2601 Jewell Drive

2601 Jewell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2601 Jewell Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Martin High School area Home with a corner lot tucked in a quiet neighborhood in Arlington. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1762 Square feet. Fully Updated to the Max!!! New Everything! Exquisite Bath, Luxurious Kitchen with Granite Counters, stainless steel appliances and a stainless steel Fridge included, Nice Deck outside for Your morning coffee. This property won't last long! Rent: $1795.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be uploaded upon application. To apply for this property, please go to www.renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources, register for Free, Choose Ft worth Market and Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Jewell Drive have any available units?
2601 Jewell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Jewell Drive have?
Some of 2601 Jewell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Jewell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Jewell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Jewell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Jewell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Jewell Drive offer parking?
No, 2601 Jewell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Jewell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Jewell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Jewell Drive have a pool?
No, 2601 Jewell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Jewell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2601 Jewell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Jewell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Jewell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center