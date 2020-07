Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Location for this Very Clean Duplex. The 'Dual Master' Bedrooms each have their own Bathrooms - One is a Jack-n-Jill Bath. Open Concept - Great for Family Fun and Get-to-Gathers! Entertaining. Home has been Freshly Painted. Unit is Close to 360 & I20 - Center to Everything!! Close to Parks Mall, Entertaining and Restaurants.