2314 E Mitchell Street

SPECTACULAR FULLY FURNISHED HOTEL STYLE 4 beds in central Arlington, minutes from AT&T stadium & Globe Life Park! From furniture, full kitchen supply & impressive TV's to HARMAN KARDON bluetooth speaker, smart thermostat, new SS APPLIANCES & coffee maker-IT'S ALL INCLUSIVE! This house is completely remodeled and tastefully designed with new stylish floor and marvelously accessorized bathrooms. The dining area & big table are perfect for family dinners and entertaining. A welcoming master bedroom enhanced with cabinetry space and a cozy big bed. All bedrooms are fully equipped with hotel line furniture and accessories. Outside you will find a HUGE back yard- fun for kids, BBQ or just to unwind in the fresh air.