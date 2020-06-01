All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM

2314 E Mitchell Street

2314 East Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2314 East Mitchell Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
SPECTACULAR FULLY FURNISHED HOTEL STYLE 4 beds in central Arlington, minutes from AT&T stadium & Globe Life Park! From furniture, full kitchen supply & impressive TV's to HARMAN KARDON bluetooth speaker, smart thermostat, new SS APPLIANCES & coffee maker-IT'S ALL INCLUSIVE! This house is completely remodeled and tastefully designed with new stylish floor and marvelously accessorized bathrooms. The dining area & big table are perfect for family dinners and entertaining. A welcoming master bedroom enhanced with cabinetry space and a cozy big bed. All bedrooms are fully equipped with hotel line furniture and accessories. Outside you will find a HUGE back yard- fun for kids, BBQ or just to unwind in the fresh air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 E Mitchell Street have any available units?
2314 E Mitchell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 E Mitchell Street have?
Some of 2314 E Mitchell Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 E Mitchell Street currently offering any rent specials?
2314 E Mitchell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 E Mitchell Street pet-friendly?
No, 2314 E Mitchell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2314 E Mitchell Street offer parking?
Yes, 2314 E Mitchell Street offers parking.
Does 2314 E Mitchell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 E Mitchell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 E Mitchell Street have a pool?
No, 2314 E Mitchell Street does not have a pool.
Does 2314 E Mitchell Street have accessible units?
No, 2314 E Mitchell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 E Mitchell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 E Mitchell Street has units with dishwashers.

