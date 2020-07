Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood with great schools! Open floor plan with big family room & wood burning fireplace. New wood-like tile throughout. Neutral paint. Ceiling fan in every bedroom. Large kitchen that opens to the family room. Bronze fixture, slate around mantled fireplace. Covered porch. Conveniently located close to hwys, schools and shopping center. Agent or tenants to verify all info. contain herein. Pets allowed on a case by cases. Sorry NO SMOKING INDOOR ALLOWED.