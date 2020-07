Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious house is has 4 bedrooms and 2 bath and 2 car garage. Freshly painted and tile flooring recently replaced in kitchen, entrance, hall way and both bathrooms. With 2 living area and 22 dining area. It is large enough to accommodate everyone. Carpet in living area and all bedroom recently shampoo.