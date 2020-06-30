All apartments in Arlington
2120 Wilson Drive

2120 Wilson Drive
Location

2120 Wilson Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Fantastic 4-3-2 in Arlington! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Beautiful lot, spacious rooms, hardwood floors, two master suites, Formal, Sunroom, gorgeous granite throughout, wet bar & so much more! Entry opens to a Formal dining & a great open family room with high ceilings, stone fireplace & elegant stained glass windows. Lovely kitchen offers upgraded stainless appliances, breakfast buffet for extra storage & refrigerator included! First master suite & two secondary bedrooms on the 1st floor. A HUGE 22x18 master retreat can be found upstairs. Inviting sunroom, French doors, recessed lighting, canopy trees, plush lawn & more! Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Wilson Drive have any available units?
2120 Wilson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Wilson Drive have?
Some of 2120 Wilson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Wilson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Wilson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Wilson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Wilson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2120 Wilson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Wilson Drive offers parking.
Does 2120 Wilson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Wilson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Wilson Drive have a pool?
No, 2120 Wilson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Wilson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 Wilson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Wilson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Wilson Drive has units with dishwashers.

