2105 Saint Michaels Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:33 PM

2105 Saint Michaels Drive

2105 Saint Michael's Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Saint Michael's Drive, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
**Free Rent for days remaining in October.** Nice one bedroom condo downstairs unit on end overlooking pool. Features brick, wood burning fireplace. Recently replaced oven range and microwave and granite counter tops . Comes with Fridge and dishwasher but tenant provides own washer dryer. Hard floors throughout, no carpet. Floor is called Allure flooring and looks like wood. Master has walk-in closet. Great north Arlington location just off I-30 convenient to Fort Worth, Dallas or DFW Airport. Agents see Rental Criteria form in MLS media for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No digs larger than 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Saint Michaels Drive have any available units?
2105 Saint Michaels Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Saint Michaels Drive have?
Some of 2105 Saint Michaels Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Saint Michaels Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Saint Michaels Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Saint Michaels Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Saint Michaels Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2105 Saint Michaels Drive offer parking?
No, 2105 Saint Michaels Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Saint Michaels Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 Saint Michaels Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Saint Michaels Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Saint Michaels Drive has a pool.
Does 2105 Saint Michaels Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Saint Michaels Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Saint Michaels Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Saint Michaels Drive has units with dishwashers.

