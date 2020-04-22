2105 Saint Michaels Drive

Amenities
**Free Rent for days remaining in October.** Nice one bedroom condo downstairs unit on end overlooking pool. Features brick, wood burning fireplace. Recently replaced oven range and microwave and granite counter tops . Comes with Fridge and dishwasher but tenant provides own washer dryer. Hard floors throughout, no carpet. Floor is called Allure flooring and looks like wood. Master has walk-in closet. Great north Arlington location just off I-30 convenient to Fort Worth, Dallas or DFW Airport. Agents see Rental Criteria form in MLS media for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No digs larger than 20 lbs.