w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2032 Oakwood Court Arlington, Texas - Open Tuesday 6/25 from 5-7pm. Please come see it at that time. This is vacant and move in ready. Cozy 2 bedroom duplex in Arlington cul-de-sac. Open floor plan. Kitchen comes with fridge. Washer/Dryer Connections. Large, fenced yard with patio. Owner pays water. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Owner must approve all applications. Or apply at www.reedycreekms.com! This is $1050 a month rent and $1025 deposit and located at 2032 Oakwood Court, Arlington, TX 76012. This property does NOT take vouchers. Pets allowed. App fee $45.



