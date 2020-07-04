All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2032 Oakwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2032 Oakwood Court
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:22 AM

2032 Oakwood Court

2032 Oakwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2032 Oakwood Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2032 Oakwood Court Arlington, Texas - Open Tuesday 6/25 from 5-7pm. Please come see it at that time. This is vacant and move in ready. Cozy 2 bedroom duplex in Arlington cul-de-sac. Open floor plan. Kitchen comes with fridge. Washer/Dryer Connections. Large, fenced yard with patio. Owner pays water. Tenant is responsible for electricity. Owner must approve all applications. Or apply at www.reedycreekms.com! This is $1050 a month rent and $1025 deposit and located at 2032 Oakwood Court, Arlington, TX 76012. This property does NOT take vouchers. Pets allowed. App fee $45.

(RLNE4813028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Oakwood Court have any available units?
2032 Oakwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Oakwood Court have?
Some of 2032 Oakwood Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Oakwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Oakwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Oakwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2032 Oakwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 2032 Oakwood Court offer parking?
No, 2032 Oakwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 2032 Oakwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Oakwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Oakwood Court have a pool?
No, 2032 Oakwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Oakwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2032 Oakwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Oakwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 Oakwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center