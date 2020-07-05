All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

2004 Lake Country Drive

2004 Lake Country Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Lake Country Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful one story custom house in North Arlington's Prestonwood Estates. Home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms on a creek lot. Two living areas plus a gameroom! Dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and plenty of storage space. Master retreat has bath with separate shower, tub, separate vanities and huge walkin closet. There is an exterior private entrance to 5th bed & 4th bath next to pool. Backyard overlooks creek and has an inground pool with diving board and spa. Two car rear entry garage! This home has it all! Convenient location! Located in Bulter elementary school. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Lake Country Drive have any available units?
2004 Lake Country Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Lake Country Drive have?
Some of 2004 Lake Country Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Lake Country Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Lake Country Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Lake Country Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Lake Country Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2004 Lake Country Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Lake Country Drive offers parking.
Does 2004 Lake Country Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Lake Country Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Lake Country Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2004 Lake Country Drive has a pool.
Does 2004 Lake Country Drive have accessible units?
No, 2004 Lake Country Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Lake Country Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Lake Country Drive has units with dishwashers.

