2004 Lake Country Drive

Beautiful one story custom house in North Arlington's Prestonwood Estates. Home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms on a creek lot. Two living areas plus a gameroom! Dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and plenty of storage space. Master retreat has bath with separate shower, tub, separate vanities and huge walkin closet. There is an exterior private entrance to 5th bed & 4th bath next to pool. Backyard overlooks creek and has an inground pool with diving board and spa. Two car rear entry garage! This home has it all! Convenient location! Located in Bulter elementary school. A must see!