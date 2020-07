Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

House is just over 1,700 in living square footage. Offers two living areas and dinning , wood burning fireplace.

All bedrooms are great size, plenty of cabinet for storage. Open concept in second living area, dinning and kitchen.

No carpet , all hard surface flooring. Refrigerator provide , large covered patio in backyard with storage shed.

Quick access to highway I-20 and highway 360. Located near all entertainment in Arlington.