Amenities

in unit laundry garage oven refrigerator

One Story Home, Located in the HANA Subdivision-Heart of Arlington. Home has open floor plan, Two bedrooms, Bathroom with shower and additional half bath. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer available for tenant's use. Ramped entryway. Located on greenbelt area, Large Lot, Mature trees. No pets. Use of the shed is not included. $60 non-refundable application fee per adult.