Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1912 Emerald Place

Location

1912 Emerald Place, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Super Clean upstairs corner unit condo featuring private balcony with a great view. Nice floors with mirrored walls in dining off kitchen area. New flooring with a FANTASTIC kitchen featuring stainless still appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded tile and laminate floors. The private master bath features a separate tub and custom tiled shower with mirrors throughout. Walk-in closets and much more! Multiple pools and spa hot tubs on property. Owner pays HOA fees and you get to enjoy all the amenities. Water, sewer, and trash services are included. property has trees too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Emerald Place have any available units?
1912 Emerald Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Emerald Place have?
Some of 1912 Emerald Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Emerald Place currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Emerald Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Emerald Place pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Emerald Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1912 Emerald Place offer parking?
No, 1912 Emerald Place does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Emerald Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Emerald Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Emerald Place have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Emerald Place has a pool.
Does 1912 Emerald Place have accessible units?
No, 1912 Emerald Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Emerald Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Emerald Place does not have units with dishwashers.

