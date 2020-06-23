1912 Emerald Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Super Clean upstairs corner unit condo featuring private balcony with a great view. Nice floors with mirrored walls in dining off kitchen area. New flooring with a FANTASTIC kitchen featuring stainless still appliances, granite counter tops, upgraded tile and laminate floors. The private master bath features a separate tub and custom tiled shower with mirrors throughout. Walk-in closets and much more! Multiple pools and spa hot tubs on property. Owner pays HOA fees and you get to enjoy all the amenities. Water, sewer, and trash services are included. property has trees too!