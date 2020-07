Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home has great curb appeal and many updates. This home has a large family room open to the kitchen that overlooks the fenced in backyard. The kitchen has new flooring, a counter top bar, eat in breakfast area and a REFRIGERATOR. The bedrooms and bathrooms also have updated flooring and the bathrooms have been updated. This home is minutes from shopping, and entertainment areas. This is a must see, it will go fast!