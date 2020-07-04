All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1812 Bois D Arc Drive

1812 Bois D Arcade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Bois D Arcade Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home in highly sought after Lakewood Addition of Arlington. Wonderful neighborhood with tree lined streets. Highly rated schools & close to the park! Home interior was recently painted, the kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled, a tankless water heater installed, master suite has been completely redone! See through fireplace between the formal living & family room, family room includes built in shelving. Formal dining room in the front could be used as an office. Large backyard & covered patio. No cars or trucks with advertising on the outside allowed. 2 small animals allowed. Dogs up to 30 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Bois D Arc Drive have any available units?
1812 Bois D Arc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Bois D Arc Drive have?
Some of 1812 Bois D Arc Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Bois D Arc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Bois D Arc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Bois D Arc Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Bois D Arc Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Bois D Arc Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Bois D Arc Drive offers parking.
Does 1812 Bois D Arc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Bois D Arc Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Bois D Arc Drive have a pool?
No, 1812 Bois D Arc Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Bois D Arc Drive have accessible units?
No, 1812 Bois D Arc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Bois D Arc Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Bois D Arc Drive has units with dishwashers.

