1812 Bois D Arc Drive

Amenities
Beautiful updated home in highly sought after Lakewood Addition of Arlington. Wonderful neighborhood with tree lined streets. Highly rated schools & close to the park! Home interior was recently painted, the kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled, a tankless water heater installed, master suite has been completely redone! See through fireplace between the formal living & family room, family room includes built in shelving. Formal dining room in the front could be used as an office. Large backyard & covered patio. No cars or trucks with advertising on the outside allowed. 2 small animals allowed. Dogs up to 30 pounds.