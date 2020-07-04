All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1809 Park Highland Way

1809 Park Highland Way · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Park Highland Way, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Custom home on corner lot in sought after gated Park Highland Way at the corner of Fielder and NW Greek Oaks. Extensive hardwood floors, Private study, formal dining with dry bar and lots more. Kitchen has oversize island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Media room with built-ins and more! Master Suite features an in-suite spa bath with dual sinks, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs has a large gameroom, 3 bedrooms (two with private en-suite baths).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Park Highland Way have any available units?
1809 Park Highland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Park Highland Way have?
Some of 1809 Park Highland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Park Highland Way currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Park Highland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Park Highland Way pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Park Highland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1809 Park Highland Way offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Park Highland Way offers parking.
Does 1809 Park Highland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Park Highland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Park Highland Way have a pool?
No, 1809 Park Highland Way does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Park Highland Way have accessible units?
No, 1809 Park Highland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Park Highland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Park Highland Way has units with dishwashers.

