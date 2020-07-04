1809 Park Highland Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub media room

Custom home on corner lot in sought after gated Park Highland Way at the corner of Fielder and NW Greek Oaks. Extensive hardwood floors, Private study, formal dining with dry bar and lots more. Kitchen has oversize island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Media room with built-ins and more! Master Suite features an in-suite spa bath with dual sinks, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs has a large gameroom, 3 bedrooms (two with private en-suite baths).