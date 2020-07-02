1718 Dorchester Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home with very nice upgrades. Brand new hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout. New appliances. Everything has been restored and updated.3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. This home home has a 2 car garage and a spacious backyard. Very close to 360 & Mayfield which means close to everything!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.