1718 Dorchester Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home with very nice upgrades. Brand new hardwood flooring and new carpet throughout. New appliances. Everything has been restored and updated.3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. This home home has a 2 car garage and a spacious backyard. Very close to 360 & Mayfield which means close to everything!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.