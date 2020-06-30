1411 Mount Evans Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful on the outside and inside! This home is perfect for someone who wants lots of open space. It is located in one of the beautiful neighborhoods of The Viridian. There is very little yard maintenance. The backyard is fully turfed. It has 3 bedrooms and two full baths and one half bath. There is a nice size office when you enter the front of the house, and the kitchen is beautiful with vaulted ceiling. This home has loads of upgrades. Hardwood throughout, high end window coverings in the office, kitchen and living room, upgraded cabinets and back splash in the kitchen, and upgraded tile in the master bathroom, and an extended patio. There is also a beautiful park within walking distance.