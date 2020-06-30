All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1411 Mount Evans Trail

1411 Mount Evans Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Mount Evans Trl, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful on the outside and inside! This home is perfect for someone who wants lots of open space. It is located in one of the beautiful neighborhoods of The Viridian. There is very little yard maintenance. The backyard is fully turfed. It has 3 bedrooms and two full baths and one half bath. There is a nice size office when you enter the front of the house, and the kitchen is beautiful with vaulted ceiling. This home has loads of upgrades. Hardwood throughout, high end window coverings in the office, kitchen and living room, upgraded cabinets and back splash in the kitchen, and upgraded tile in the master bathroom, and an extended patio. There is also a beautiful park within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Mount Evans Trail have any available units?
1411 Mount Evans Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1411 Mount Evans Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Mount Evans Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Mount Evans Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Mount Evans Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1411 Mount Evans Trail offer parking?
No, 1411 Mount Evans Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Mount Evans Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Mount Evans Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Mount Evans Trail have a pool?
No, 1411 Mount Evans Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Mount Evans Trail have accessible units?
No, 1411 Mount Evans Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Mount Evans Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Mount Evans Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Mount Evans Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Mount Evans Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

