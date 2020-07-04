1305 W Randol Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

WOW! Home sleeps 12+ people with 1 king bed, 4 Queens & 6 bunks! Comfortably furnished with many recent updates including: Roof 2019* Electrical + Furnace 2019* Interior Paint 2019* Plumbing 2019-**30 day to 6 mo term available!!Also for sale with seller financing $280K Spacious + open floor plan with great natural lighting* Huge equipped kitchen with Island table, loads of cabs+counter space & breakfast bar!Bunk room has game nook & patio access* Huge patio with outdoor seating, tables & lightening* Oversized rear yard features fire pit *Circular drive =easy street access + driveway parking. PLS NOTE some furnishing may have changed from the photos & contents are not guaranteed.*Owners are licensed realtors.