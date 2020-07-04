All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1305 W Randol Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1305 W Randol Mill Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

1305 W Randol Mill Road

1305 West Randol Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1305 West Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76012
Double Y Wooded Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
WOW! Home sleeps 12+ people with 1 king bed, 4 Queens & 6 bunks! Comfortably furnished with many recent updates including: Roof 2019* Electrical + Furnace 2019* Interior Paint 2019* Plumbing 2019-**30 day to 6 mo term available!!Also for sale with seller financing $280K Spacious + open floor plan with great natural lighting* Huge equipped kitchen with Island table, loads of cabs+counter space & breakfast bar!Bunk room has game nook & patio access* Huge patio with outdoor seating, tables & lightening* Oversized rear yard features fire pit *Circular drive =easy street access + driveway parking. PLS NOTE some furnishing may have changed from the photos & contents are not guaranteed.*Owners are licensed realtors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 W Randol Mill Road have any available units?
1305 W Randol Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 W Randol Mill Road have?
Some of 1305 W Randol Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 W Randol Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1305 W Randol Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 W Randol Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1305 W Randol Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1305 W Randol Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1305 W Randol Mill Road offers parking.
Does 1305 W Randol Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 W Randol Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 W Randol Mill Road have a pool?
No, 1305 W Randol Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1305 W Randol Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 1305 W Randol Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 W Randol Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 W Randol Mill Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center