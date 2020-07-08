All apartments in Arlington
1300 Bennett Drive
1300 Bennett Drive

1300 Bennett Drive
Location

1300 Bennett Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful home on amazing lot featuring a new large deck that serves as a great secondary living space to enjoy the outdoors. 3 bedroom home features wood flooring throughout with the exception of the bathroom that has ceramic tile, hard surface flooring throughout! Open concept with the eat-in kitchen and living room sharing the same space makes this home feel much larger. Convenient location to UTA, AT&T Stadium, Texas Rangers Ballpark, Texas Live! I30 and I20 are both nearby with plenty of shopping make this an ideal location. Apply at frontrec . c o m .$45 application fee per resident over 18 - all residents must apply. Be sure to include copy of drivers license and proof of income for prior 2 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

