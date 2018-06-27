1212 Marshalldale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully remodeled 3bedroom~2bath home that will WOW you with all its upgrades! Refinished hardwood floors, Travertine and Slate tile, crown molding, upgraded lighting, barn door, etc! Gorgeous kitchen with Granite, tile backsplash, and Stainless Apps! $20k Remodeled Laundry Room and 2nd added bath with upgraded Electrical 220 box and Tankless water heater! Recently replaced 16 seer HVAC system inside and out! HUGE backyard with a great covered patio with Pergola for entertaining. Great Glynndale sub-division, good schools, great home!! Ready for immediate move-in!