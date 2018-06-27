All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1212 Marshalldale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1212 Marshalldale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1212 Marshalldale Drive

1212 Marshalldale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1212 Marshalldale Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 3bedroom~2bath home that will WOW you with all its upgrades! Refinished hardwood floors, Travertine and Slate tile, crown molding, upgraded lighting, barn door, etc! Gorgeous kitchen with Granite, tile backsplash, and Stainless Apps! $20k Remodeled Laundry Room and 2nd added bath with upgraded Electrical 220 box and Tankless water heater! Recently replaced 16 seer HVAC system inside and out! HUGE backyard with a great covered patio with Pergola for entertaining. Great Glynndale sub-division, good schools, great home!! Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Marshalldale Drive have any available units?
1212 Marshalldale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Marshalldale Drive have?
Some of 1212 Marshalldale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Marshalldale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Marshalldale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Marshalldale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Marshalldale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1212 Marshalldale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Marshalldale Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Marshalldale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Marshalldale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Marshalldale Drive have a pool?
No, 1212 Marshalldale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Marshalldale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Marshalldale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Marshalldale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Marshalldale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center