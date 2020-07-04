All apartments in Arlington
1115 Mule Deer Drive
1115 Mule Deer Drive

Location

1115 Mule Deer Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great one story interior lot home that offers fresh paint, Split bedrooms, with two living & dining areas. Incuding formal living & dining located in the front of the home. A large open eat-in kitchen.
The kitchen opens up to living room area that offers a decorative corner fireplace. The property comes with lots of closets space,a garden tub, & seperate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Mule Deer Drive have any available units?
1115 Mule Deer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1115 Mule Deer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Mule Deer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Mule Deer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Mule Deer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Mule Deer Drive offer parking?
No, 1115 Mule Deer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Mule Deer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Mule Deer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Mule Deer Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 Mule Deer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Mule Deer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Mule Deer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Mule Deer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Mule Deer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Mule Deer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Mule Deer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

