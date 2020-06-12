All apartments in Arlington
Location

1109 South Thornbush Circle, Arlington, TX 76013
South Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming naturally well lit 3 bedroom2 Bathroom home located close to Pantego. The back yard is an entertainment and Handyman's dream with 2 Sheds for storage or workshop. Inside you will find Newly Updated Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the home. NO Carpet!! new Plant and None of those ugly Popcorn ceilings! This well built home offers plenty of room for your family. Features a beautiful master bedroom fireplace. Close to Shopping and all that Arlington, Texas has to offer! Schools and measurements are approx and should be verified by Agent and Renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 S Thornbush Circle have any available units?
1109 S Thornbush Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 S Thornbush Circle have?
Some of 1109 S Thornbush Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 S Thornbush Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S Thornbush Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S Thornbush Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1109 S Thornbush Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1109 S Thornbush Circle offer parking?
No, 1109 S Thornbush Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1109 S Thornbush Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 S Thornbush Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S Thornbush Circle have a pool?
No, 1109 S Thornbush Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S Thornbush Circle have accessible units?
No, 1109 S Thornbush Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S Thornbush Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 S Thornbush Circle has units with dishwashers.

