Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1104 Mapleview Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:51 AM

1104 Mapleview Drive

1104 Mapleview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Mapleview Dr, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1st Time Home Buyer or Investor's Dream!!! Great home in established Arlington neighborhood with a great oversized backyard with mature trees. This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage with a new HVAC Unit and new Hot Water Heater. Home has a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, beautiful counter tops, fresh paint, new stainless-steel appliances and tile floor. The master bedroom is oversized with a large master bath that has been updated and two walk-in closets. The hall bath has been updated with new tile and a new vanity. Only minutes away from I-20, 360, George Bush Toll and 287.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Mapleview Drive have any available units?
1104 Mapleview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Mapleview Drive have?
Some of 1104 Mapleview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Mapleview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Mapleview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Mapleview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Mapleview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1104 Mapleview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Mapleview Drive offers parking.
Does 1104 Mapleview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Mapleview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Mapleview Drive have a pool?
No, 1104 Mapleview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Mapleview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Mapleview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Mapleview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 Mapleview Drive has units with dishwashers.

