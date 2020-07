Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Fantastic second story condo in the Cloisters. Vinyl Plank floors, granite counter tops, fantastic back splash and great tile accents. Stacked washer and dryer. Updated fixtures, appliances and HVAC. Walk-in closet in the bedroom. Gated community is very private and yet close to everything. Community has multiple pools, hot tub, racquetball, tennis courts, and a small fitness center. This is a great place to call home. Must have excellent credit.