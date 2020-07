Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Great large family home on a beautiful wooded lot. Three living areas, main has vaulted ceiling and fitted cabinet, a sun room at the back with great light, formal dining and breakfast room, 3 bedrooms on one side of the house, one on the other all with luxury carpet, three full bathrooms.Quiet area but close to everything in Lamar school district. Tranquil backyard oasis. *No pets* Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*