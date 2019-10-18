All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1006 Abigail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1006 Abigail Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 11:00 AM

1006 Abigail Drive

1006 Abigail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1006 Abigail Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
To schedule a showing with one of our leasing agents, call our office at 817-642-7041. If we are unavailable, please leave a message and we will get back to you asap. If you are working with a Realtor, have your agent to schedule your showing. GREAT HOME with a beautiful open floor plan. SAMSUNG FRIDGE included but not guaranteed. NEST WIFI THERMOSTAT included as well. Laminate flooring throughout the living area, formal dining, and all bedrooms. NO CARPET! The kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of storage space, and a large walk-in closet. Large spacious backyard, HOA managed community pool & playground, sidewalks. This could be the perfect home for your family in the desirable Mansfield ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Abigail Drive have any available units?
1006 Abigail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Abigail Drive have?
Some of 1006 Abigail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Abigail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Abigail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Abigail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Abigail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1006 Abigail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Abigail Drive offers parking.
Does 1006 Abigail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Abigail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Abigail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Abigail Drive has a pool.
Does 1006 Abigail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Abigail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Abigail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Abigail Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center