1006 Abigail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

To schedule a showing with one of our leasing agents, call our office at 817-642-7041. If we are unavailable, please leave a message and we will get back to you asap. If you are working with a Realtor, have your agent to schedule your showing. GREAT HOME with a beautiful open floor plan. SAMSUNG FRIDGE included but not guaranteed. NEST WIFI THERMOSTAT included as well. Laminate flooring throughout the living area, formal dining, and all bedrooms. NO CARPET! The kitchen has granite counter tops, lots of storage space, and a large walk-in closet. Large spacious backyard, HOA managed community pool & playground, sidewalks. This could be the perfect home for your family in the desirable Mansfield ISD.