314 Chisholm Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely single story property in Argyle School District. 4 beds, 2 baths, newer counters and fixtures. Home has plantation shutters, wood & tile flooring, no carpet. Kitchen has granite counters, white cabinetry, upgraded electric cook top & lighting, plus breakfast nook. 2 living spaces & formal dining. Bedrooms have ceiling fans & plantation shutters. Lots of storage in boarded attic above garage. Good sized garden shed for additional storage or work space. Large corner lot on a quiet residential street. Fabulous location close to Argyle Town Center, Argyle Schools, and Liberty Christian School. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis.