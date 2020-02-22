All apartments in Argyle
314 Chisholm Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

314 Chisholm Trail

314 Chisholm Trail · No Longer Available
Location

314 Chisholm Trail, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely single story property in Argyle School District. 4 beds, 2 baths, newer counters and fixtures. Home has plantation shutters, wood & tile flooring, no carpet. Kitchen has granite counters, white cabinetry, upgraded electric cook top & lighting, plus breakfast nook. 2 living spaces & formal dining. Bedrooms have ceiling fans & plantation shutters. Lots of storage in boarded attic above garage. Good sized garden shed for additional storage or work space. Large corner lot on a quiet residential street. Fabulous location close to Argyle Town Center, Argyle Schools, and Liberty Christian School. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Chisholm Trail have any available units?
314 Chisholm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 314 Chisholm Trail have?
Some of 314 Chisholm Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Chisholm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
314 Chisholm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Chisholm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Chisholm Trail is pet friendly.
Does 314 Chisholm Trail offer parking?
Yes, 314 Chisholm Trail offers parking.
Does 314 Chisholm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Chisholm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Chisholm Trail have a pool?
No, 314 Chisholm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 314 Chisholm Trail have accessible units?
No, 314 Chisholm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Chisholm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Chisholm Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Chisholm Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Chisholm Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

