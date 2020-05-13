119 Fm 407 W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This charming home on 1 acre is MOVE-IN ready for your family to enjoy! Enter into the large living room with WBFP that is open to both the living rm and dining rm. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large open kitchen with oven-range, built-in microwave and second oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Dining area has large sliding door wtih view of beautiful backyard. Small fenced-in area has small barn with 1 stall and 2 storage rooms. Applicants age 18+ to complete app and pay $60 fee, provide last 4 pay stubs, current rental reference and color copy of DL. Pets approved on case-by-case basis, call Agent in advance for pre-approval, no aggressive breeds! Don't delay, COME AND SEE THIS ONE TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE!