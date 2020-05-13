All apartments in Argyle
Find more places like 119 Fm 407 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
119 Fm 407 W
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:19 PM

119 Fm 407 W

119 Market Road 407 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

119 Market Road 407, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This charming home on 1 acre is MOVE-IN ready for your family to enjoy! Enter into the large living room with WBFP that is open to both the living rm and dining rm. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large open kitchen with oven-range, built-in microwave and second oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. Dining area has large sliding door wtih view of beautiful backyard. Small fenced-in area has small barn with 1 stall and 2 storage rooms. Applicants age 18+ to complete app and pay $60 fee, provide last 4 pay stubs, current rental reference and color copy of DL. Pets approved on case-by-case basis, call Agent in advance for pre-approval, no aggressive breeds! Don't delay, COME AND SEE THIS ONE TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Fm 407 W have any available units?
119 Fm 407 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 119 Fm 407 W have?
Some of 119 Fm 407 W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Fm 407 W currently offering any rent specials?
119 Fm 407 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Fm 407 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Fm 407 W is pet friendly.
Does 119 Fm 407 W offer parking?
Yes, 119 Fm 407 W offers parking.
Does 119 Fm 407 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Fm 407 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Fm 407 W have a pool?
No, 119 Fm 407 W does not have a pool.
Does 119 Fm 407 W have accessible units?
No, 119 Fm 407 W does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Fm 407 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Fm 407 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Fm 407 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Fm 407 W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCorinth, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TXKeller, TX
Krum, TXCoppell, TXLittle Elm, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXAubrey, TXHurst, TXSanger, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXFarmers Branch, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District