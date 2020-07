Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute, little home in downtown Argyle. Vacant. Very large, fenced, yard. 2 nice sized bedrooms, one small bedroom. Very large living area with fireplace. Huge kitchen with good counter space & free-standing electric stove. Lots of updating. Roof updated this month & gutters added. Central HVAC. Currently behind painted inside. Frame home with one side asbestos siding. No garage parking on side of home