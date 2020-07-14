All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
Maple Trail
Maple Trail

315 N Greenville Ave · (972) 597-0996
Rent Savings
1/2 off 2 bedroom and 2 bath Ready to move in now. $200 off 1st month rent
Location

315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX 75002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Trail.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants. From the open-designed floor plans to the thoughtful amenity package, we have taken every detail into consideration while preparing your new home.\n\nIn addition, we offer a professional on-site management team, a great location close to schools and a shopping mall that is brand new. We also include a free resident breakfast once a month for our residents and a Senior Rebate for those who qualify. Come visit today for your personal tour and check out our amazing specials!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant, $95 per married couple
Deposit: $300 for 1 bedroom, $400 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $10 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: 70lbs, aggressive breeds, exotic animals
Parking Details: Reserved parking $15 per month, carport $30 per month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Trail have any available units?
Maple Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Trail have?
Some of Maple Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Trail is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 off 2 bedroom and 2 bath Ready to move in now. $200 off 1st month rent
Is Maple Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Trail is pet friendly.
Does Maple Trail offer parking?
Yes, Maple Trail offers parking.
Does Maple Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Trail have a pool?
Yes, Maple Trail has a pool.
Does Maple Trail have accessible units?
No, Maple Trail does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Trail has units with dishwashers.
