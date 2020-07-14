Maple Trail

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant, $95 per married couple
Deposit: $300 for 1 bedroom, $400 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $10 per month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: 70lbs, aggressive breeds, exotic animals
Parking Details: Reserved parking $15 per month, carport $30 per month, open lot.